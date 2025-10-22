Soybeans Seeing Slight Gains at Midday

The soybean market is showing fractional to penny gains on Tuesday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 1 1/4 cents higher at $9.59 1/2. Soymeal futures are up 90 cents to $1.10 on the day, with Soy Oil 55 to 56 points lower.

With less than 2 weeks left for the harvest price discovery for crop insurance, the average close has been $10.17 for November soybean futures.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports in October to total 7.34 MMT, up 0.03 MMT from their prior number. The European Commission estimates the EU soybean imports since July 1 at 3.51 MMT as of October 19, which is 0.35 MMT below last year.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.32 3/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $9.59 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.51, up 1 cent,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.64 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

