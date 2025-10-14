Stocks

Soybeans See a Slight Bounce on Monday

October 14, 2025 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans saw a slight recovery on Monday with contracts up fractionally to 2 ½ cents at the close. November soybeans are averaging $10.18 at the close in the nine sessions through October. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1 3/4 cents higher at $9.33 3/4. Soymeal futures were down 40 cents to $1.00/ton, with Soy Oil up 53 to 64 points in the day.

NOPA crush data is expected to be released on Wednesday, showing September crush. CONAB data will be out on Tuesday, showing Brazil soybean production estimates.

On Friday, President Trump announced a new 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting November 1, as well as imposing export controls on any critical software. Later over the weekend he stated to “don’t worry about China.” The markets had a little more positive reaction to open the week. 

Brazil’s soybean planting is 14% complete by Thursday according to Ag Rural, up from the 8% in the same period last year. China’s soybean imports in September totaled 12.87 MMT, up from the 12.28 MMT in August and 13.2% above the same month last year. None of that was US sourced, with a heavy load from Brazil. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.07 3/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $9.33 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.25 1/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.40, up 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

