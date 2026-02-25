Soybeans See Gains on Tuesday

Soybeans posted gains of 4 to 5 ½ cents in most front months on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 5 1/2 cents at $10.75 3/4. Soymeal futures were up 20 cents to $2 in the front months, with. Soy Oil futures up 42 to 64 points.

With just 3 days left for price discovery for the spring base price for Crop Insurance, November soybeans have averaged $11.05 this month. That would be up 51 cents from 2025.

Don’t Miss a Day:

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 10.69 MMT for February, down 0.77 MMT from the previous week.

EU import data from the European Commission estimates the country’s soybean import total from July 1 to Feb 22 at 8.11 MMT, down 1.02 MT from the same period last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.39 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.75 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.55 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.68 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.