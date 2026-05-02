Soybeans Rounds Out the Week with Strength

Soybeans futures closed the Friday session with 5 ¾ to 12 ¾ cent gains, as May was 24 cents higher this week. November was up 27 cents on the week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 13 1/2 cents at $11.37 3/4. Soymeal futures were steady to $2.10 higher, with May the exception, down $1.50, as May was down $3.50 on the week. Soy Oil futures were 29 to 93 points higher on Friday, as May was 474 points in the green this week.

Commitment of Traders data showed speculators in soybean futures and options trimming 7,602 contracts from their net long position as of April 28, taking the position to 185,282 contracts. Bean oil extended their record net long by 281 contracts to 165,725 contracts.

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USDA’s monthly Fats & Oils report from Friday afternoon showed March soybean crush at 227.36 million bushels, shy of the 231.1 mbu estimate. That was still 6.15% above February and 9.98% above the same month in 2025. Marketing year crush is now 1.651 billion bushels, up 8.5% from the same period last year. Soybean oil stocks were tallied at 2.456 billion lbs.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday has total soybean commitments at 38.776 MMT, an 18% decline from the same week last year. That was also 93% of the USDA export number and 4 percentage points behind the 5-year average.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.87 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.37 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $12.03 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.82 3/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $11.23 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

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