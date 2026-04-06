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Soybeans Rise Out of Easter Weekend

April 06, 2026 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans posted gains on Monday, with contracts 3 to 5 1/2 cents higher at the post-Easter close. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 3 1/4 cents at $10.97 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $1 to $1.70 higher in the front months, with Soy Oil futures up 40 to 101 points on Monday.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 779,352 MT (28.64 mbu) during the week ending on April 2. That was 12.3% above the week prior but 4.6% below the same week last year. China was the top destination of 498,789 MT, with 95,852 MT headed to Mexico and 49,217 MT to Egypt. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 30.67 MMT (1.127 bbu) since September 1, which is now 26.3% below the same period last year.

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AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 82% harvested as of last Thursday, lagging the 87% harvest pace from the same week last year. 

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.66 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.97 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.83 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.57, up 3 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.96 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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