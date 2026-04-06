Soybeans Rise Out of Easter Weekend

Soybeans posted gains on Monday, with contracts 3 to 5 1/2 cents higher at the post-Easter close. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 3 1/4 cents at $10.97 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $1 to $1.70 higher in the front months, with Soy Oil futures up 40 to 101 points on Monday.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 779,352 MT (28.64 mbu) during the week ending on April 2. That was 12.3% above the week prior but 4.6% below the same week last year. China was the top destination of 498,789 MT, with 95,852 MT headed to Mexico and 49,217 MT to Egypt. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 30.67 MMT (1.127 bbu) since September 1, which is now 26.3% below the same period last year.

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AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 82% harvested as of last Thursday, lagging the 87% harvest pace from the same week last year.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.66 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.97 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.83 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.57, up 3 cents,

New Crop Cash was $10.96 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

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