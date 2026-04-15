Soybeans Reverting Lower at Tuesday’s Midday

Soybeans are trading with 4 to 7 cent losses at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 4 1/2 cents at $10.91. Soymeal futures are $1.60 to $2 lower on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 25 to 35 points.

Crop Progress from Monday afternoon pegged the US soybean crop at 6% planted as of Sunday. That is well above the 2% compared to the same date last year and the 5-year average. Of the 18-major states, just IA was reported to be behind the average pace.

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NOPA data will be released on Wednesday, with traders surveyed by Reuters looking for 229.98 million bushels of soybeans crushed in March.

Brazil’s soybean crop was estimated at 179.15 MMT by CONAB, a 1.3 MMT hike from the previous number in March. Yield was hiked 0.36 bushel/acre to a record 54.96 bpa.

March soybean imports by China totaled 4.02 MMT, according to the country’s customs data, up 14.9% from a year ago.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.58, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.91 1/1, down 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.72 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.43 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.82 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

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