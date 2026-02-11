Soybeans Resume Strength on Tuesday

Soybeans are sticking close to unchanged this morning, with front months slightly lower and new crop November slightly higher.Futures closed Tuesday with contracts 11 to 13 cent higher in the front months. Open interest rose 4,260 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 11 3/4 cents at $10.56 1/4. Soymeal futures were $2.10 to $3.20 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures are 50 to 58 points in the green on the day. The average close for November futures in February has been $10.91 as the base spring price for crop insurance is underway.

WASDE data from Tuesday morning indicated no adjustments to the US ending stocks projection, which was left at 350 mbu.

Of the major world adjustments Brazil was raised by 2 MMT as expected to 180 MMT, with Argentina left at 48.5 MMT. The World Ag Outlook Board also raised the world ending stocks number by 1.10 MMT to 125.51 MMT.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 11.71 MMT during February, up 0.29 MMT from the day prior.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.22 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $10.56 1/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.37 1/2, up 12 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.49 1/2, up 13 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

