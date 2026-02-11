Stocks

Soybeans Resume Strength on Tuesday

February 11, 2026 — 05:57 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans closed Tuesday with contracts 11 to 13 cent higher in the front months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 11 3/4 cents at $10.56 1/4. Soymeal futures were $2.10 to $3.20 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures are 50 to 58 points in the green on the day. The average close for November futures in February has been $10.91 as the base spring price for crop insurance is underway.  

WASDE data from this morning indicated no adjustments to the US ending stocks projection, which was left at 350 mbu. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Of the major world adjustments Brazil was raised by 2 MMT as expected to 180 MMT, with Argentina left at 48.5 MMT. The World Ag Outlook Board also raised the world ending stocks number by 1.10 MMT to 125.51 MMT. 

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 11.71 MMT during February, up 0.29 MMT from the day prior. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.22 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.56 1/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.37 1/2, up 12 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.49 1/2, up 13 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.