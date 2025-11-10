Soybeans Rallying on Monday

Soybeans are trading with 10 to 12 cent gains across most contracts on Monday. There were another 76 deliveries issued on Friday night, taking the total to 1,582 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 11 1/4 cents lower at $10.54. Soymeal futures are up $2.40 to $2.60 so far on Monday, with Soy Oil futures 74 points higher.

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.089 MT (39.99 mbu) during the week ending on November 6. That was 10.5% above the week prior but down 53.9% from the same week last year. Pakistan was the top destination of 186,773 MT, with 124,162 MT headed to Egypt and 94,883 MT to Indonesia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 8.889 MMT (326.626 mbu) since September 1, which is now 42% below the same period last year.

The Argentina soybean crop is estimated at 4.4% planted, which is down 4 percentage points from a year ago according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange.

Brazil’s soybean planting progress is estimated at 61% complete as od 11/6, behind the 67% pace from the same time last year.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $11.13 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.54, up 11 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $11.28 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.37 3/4, up 12 cents,

