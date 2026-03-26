Soybeans Rallying Higher on Wednesday

Soybeans are trading with 6 to 9 cent gains on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 8 1/4 cents at $10.79 1/4. Soymeal futures were down $3.00 to $4.00, with Soy Oil futures up 120 to 130 points.
The EPA is expected to release the RVO number for this year later this week, with some thinking it could come ahead of President Trump’s meeting with producers on Friday.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning with sales expected to be in the 250,000 to 500,000 MT range.
May 26 Soybeans are at $11.63 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $10.89 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,
Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.79 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,
Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.49 3/4, up 6 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $10.88 1/2, up 6 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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