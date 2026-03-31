Stocks

Soybeans Rallying as Acres Seen Lower than Expected

March 31, 2026 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are getting a double digit bounce on Tuesday’s midday, with futures up 10 to 14 cents in the 2026 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 8 ¼ cents at $10.95. Soymeal futures are up $1.90 to $2.30 at midday, with Soy Oil futures 60 to 72 points higher.

NASS data vis the annual Prospective Plantings report showed a total of 84.7 million acres of soybean intended for this spring. That was a 3.485 million acre swing higher from a year ago, but 787,000 acres below the average trade guess.  

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

March 1 soybean stocks came in at 2.105 billion bushels in the quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is up 194 mbu from a year ago. That was also 19 mbu above the Bloomberg trade estimate and 38 above the Reuters survey.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.70, up 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.95, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.85 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.57 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.94 3/4, up 12 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.