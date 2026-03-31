Soybeans Rallying as Acres Seen Lower than Expected

Soybeans are getting a double digit bounce on Tuesday’s midday, with futures up 10 to 14 cents in the 2026 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 8 ¼ cents at $10.95. Soymeal futures are up $1.90 to $2.30 at midday, with Soy Oil futures 60 to 72 points higher.
NASS data vis the annual Prospective Plantings report showed a total of 84.7 million acres of soybean intended for this spring. That was a 3.485 million acre swing higher from a year ago, but 787,000 acres below the average trade guess.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
March 1 soybean stocks came in at 2.105 billion bushels in the quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is up 194 mbu from a year ago. That was also 19 mbu above the Bloomberg trade estimate and 38 above the Reuters survey.
May 26 Soybeans are at $11.70, up 10 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $10.95, up 8 1/4 cents,
Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.85 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents,
Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.57 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $10.94 3/4, up 12 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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