Soybeans Rally on Monday

November 10, 2025 — 11:00 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Soybeans posted 13 to 15 cent gains across most contracts on Monday.  There were another 76 deliveries issued on Friday night, taking the total to 1,582 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 12 3/4 cents lower at $10.56 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $0.40 to $2.90 on Monday, with Soy Oil futures 90 to 94 points higher.

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 1.089 MT (39.99 mbu) during the week ending on November 6. That was 10.5% above the week prior but down 53.9% from the same week last year. Pakistan was the top destination of 186,773 MT, with 124,162 MT headed to Egypt and 94,883 MT to Indonesia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 8.889 MMT (326.626 mbu) since September 1, which is now 42% below the same period last year.

China continues to be left out of the destination list, with US FOB offers rising to above Brazilian offers in the last couple weeks.

Brazil’s soybean planting progress is estimated at 61% complete as od 11/6, behind the 67% pace from the same time last year.

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.16, up 14 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.56 3/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.30, up 13 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.39 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

