Soybeans Rally with the Help of Meal

February 26, 2026 — 03:34 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans were supported by strength in soybean meal on Wednesday, with contracts up 8 to 10 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 cents at $10.85 1/2. Soymeal futures are $4.40 to $7.60 in the front months, with. Soy Oil futures up 7 to 23 points in the nearbys. The forecast for Argentina is looking a little drier as they look to finish out their growing season, likely adding to some meal strength at midday. 

The EPA is expected to send it’s 2026 biofuel mandates to the White House OMB this week. 

With just 2 days left for price discovery for the spring base price for Crop Insurance, November soybeans have averaged $11.07 this month. That would be up 53 cents from 2025. 

USDA’s Export Sales report showing business for the week of February 19 will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for between 0.4 to 1 MMT of soybeans sales. Soybean meal sales are pegged at 250,000 to 500,000 MT, with net reductions of 10,000 to sales of 16,000 MT for soybean oil.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.48 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.85 1/2, up 10 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.65, up 9 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.77 1/2, up 9 1/4 cents,

