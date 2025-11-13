Soybeans Rally Ahead of USDA Reports Set for Friday

Soybeans posted double digit gains in the nearbys on Thursday, as contracts were 10 to 13 ¼ cents higher at the close, with back months 2 to 8 ½ cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 12 3/4 cents higher at $10.73. Soymeal futures were up $2.50 to $7.40 in the nearbys on the day, with Soy Oil futures 30 to 37 points lower.

Export Sales data from the week of September 25 was released this morning, showing 870,533 MT of soybeans sold in that week. Soybean meal sales were tallied at 623,515 MT for 2025/26, with cancellations of 216,215 MT for 2024/25 (which ended on 9/30). Bean oil bookings were 13,598 MT.

USDA is expected to release the backlog of unreported large daily sales from the time of the shutdown at 12 noon EST on Friday. The weekly reports are expected to be released twice a per week until they are caught up on January 2.

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 soybean crop at 177.6 MMT in Brazil, down 0.07 MMT from their previous number.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $11.32, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.73, up 12 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $11.47, up 13 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.56 3/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

