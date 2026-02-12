Soybeans Pushing Higher at Midday, Shrugging off Early Weakness

Soybeans are 1 to 3 cents higher so far on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 1 3/4 cents at $10.58. Soymeal futures are $2.30 to $2.60 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures are 7 to 9 points in the green so far on the day. The average close for November futures in February has been $10.91 as the base spring price for crop insurance is underway.
USDA will release Export Sales data on Thursday morning with traders looking for between 0.3-1.1 MMT in old crop soybean sales in the week of February 5. Sales for 2026/27 are 0-100,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are estimated to total 200,000-450,000 MT, with bean oil between net reductions of 10,000 MT and sales of 16,000 MT.
Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.24 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $10.58, up 1 3/4 cents,
May 26 Soybeans are at $11.39 1/2, up 2 cents,
Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.52 1/2, up 3 cents,
