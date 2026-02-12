Stocks

Soybeans Pushing Higher at Midday, Shrugging off Early Weakness

February 12, 2026 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are 1 to 3 cents higher so far on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 1 3/4 cents at $10.58. Soymeal futures are $2.30 to $2.60 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures are 7 to 9 points in the green so far on the day. The average close for November futures in February has been $10.91 as the base spring price for crop insurance is underway. 

USDA will release Export Sales data on Thursday morning with traders looking for between 0.3-1.1 MMT in old crop soybean sales in the week of February 5. Sales for 2026/27 are 0-100,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are estimated to total 200,000-450,000 MT, with bean oil between net reductions of 10,000 MT and sales of 16,000 MT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.24 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.58, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.39 1/2, up 2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.52 1/2, up 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

