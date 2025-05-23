Soybeans Pulling Back Early on Friday Morning

The soybean market is trading with losses of 5 to 7 cents across the nearbys. Soybean futures saw stronger action into the Thursday close despite a weaker start overnight. Contracts closed with 3 to 5 cent gains as meal gains were supportive. Preliminary open interest rose 12,154 contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was up 5 cents to $10.18 1/5. Soymeal futures were $3.10 to 4.60/ton higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 37 to 72 points.

The market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, as well as the government reports delayed, with a normal 7:00 pm CDT open on Monday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA released their weekly Export Sales on Thursday, showing 307,939 MT of old crop soybean business for the week of 5/15. That was back up 9% from the previous week and 10.2% above the same week in 2024. Mexico was the lead buyer of 134,100 MT, with another 43,000 MT sold to unknown. Sales for 2025/26 were tallied at just 15,000 MT.

World soybean production was steady in this month’s International Grains Council report at 428 MT, with consumption up 2 MMT and 2025/26 world stocks trimmed by 2 MMT to 81 MMT.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.67 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 6 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.18 1/2, up 5 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.62 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.55 1/4, up 3 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.92, up 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.