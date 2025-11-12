Stocks

Soybeans Pull Off Early Lows to Close with Gains

November 12, 2025 — 10:34 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans were weak early on Wednesday but shrugged off the losses to close with 6 to 7 ¼ cent front month gains. There was another 29 deliveries reported for November futures overnight, taking the total to 1,736 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 ¾  cents higher at $10.60. Soymeal futures were up $5.10 to $5.30 in the nearbys on the day, with Soy Oil futures 51 to 53 points lower.

Crop Production data is expected to be released on Friday, as a Reuters survey of traders shows soybean yield expected to drop 0.4 bpa to 53.1 bpa, with output dropping 35 mbu to 4.266 bbu. Ending stocks via the monthly WASDE report are expected to total 304 mbu, vs. the 300 mbu from September.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The market is gauging the export demand, with the lack of Export Sales reports and China yet to confirm the 12 MMT in commitments that was announced in late October. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.20 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.60 1/1, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.33 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.44, up 6 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.