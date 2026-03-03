Soybeans saw late session strength, with contracts closing 5 to 7 cents higher There were another 27 deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 6 1/2 cents at $10.97 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 20 cents to $2.20 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 6 to 12 points higher in the front months.

The market continues to digest the unfolding Middle East situation, as China officially called for a halt to the military operations. US and Chinese trade officials will bean in the middle of the month to plan for the Trump/Xi meeting in late March.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.55 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.97 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.70 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.83 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

