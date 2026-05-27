Soybeans Posting Wednesday Strength

Soybeans are trading with 3 to 5 cent gains on Wednesday, with product value support. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 3 cents at $11.27 1/2. Soymeal futures is up $3 to $3.50, with Soy Oil futures 79 to 99 points so far on Wednesday.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 79% planted by May 24, still well above the 68% average pace for this time of year. Emergence was at 49% vs. 40% on average. Just MI and OH were reported to lag behind their average planting pace, with WI behind normal for emergence. Condition ratings will start next week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Brazil’s ANEC estimate the country’s May soybean exports at 15.9 MMT, a drop of 0.2 MMT from last week’s estimate. May soybean exports from Brazil last year were at 14.09 MMT

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.89, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.27 1/2, up 3 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.88 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.85, up 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.21 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.