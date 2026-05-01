Soybeans Posting Friday AM Strength

Soybeans are extending higher on Friday morning, with contracts up 3 to 4 cents. Futures bounced off early session lows on Thursday to close with contracts down ¼ to 1 ½ cents in old crop contracts and up 1 3/4 to 3 cents in the new crops. Open interest rose 11,395 contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 2 1/4 cents at $11.23 1/4. Soymeal futures were down a dime to $5.70, with Soy Oil futures up 42 to 105 points. There were 367 soybean delivery notices overnight, with another 712 issued against May soybean oil and still no for bean meal.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA showed 2025/26 business at 258,066 MT. That was the second lowest for the marketing year and down 30.47% from the same week last year. China was the top buyer of 199,200 MT, with 192,000 MT switched from unknown. A total of 112,100 MT was sold to Egypt, with Indonesia buying 70,800 MT. New crop sales were just 2,980 MT, vs. the estimates of 0-50,000 MT.

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Soybean meal sales were tallied at 295,180 MT, which was in the middle of the expected range of 150,000 to 400,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were 3,446 MT, which was in the middle of the estimated net cancellations of 10,000 MT to sales of 12,000 MT.

EIA data showed soybean oil used for biodiesel at 1.058 million lbs in February. That was a 7 month high for bean oil use and 44.34% of the overall feedstock in biodiesel/renewable biodiesel.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.82, down 1/4 cent, currently up 3 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.23 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.95 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 3 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.73, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

New Crop Cash was $11.11 1/1, up 1 3/4 cents,

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