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Soybeans Post Wednesday Gains

March 19, 2026 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans posted 4 ¾ to 10 ¼ cent gains across the front months on Wednesday, as new crop led the charge with the new crop soy/corn ratio creeping towards 2.33. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 5 cents at $10.87 3/4. Soymeal futures were $4.00 to $10.00 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures falling back late, steady to 44 points lower.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of soybean meal for 2026/27 this morning to unknown destinations.

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The weekly Export Sales report will be out on Thursday morning, as analysts are expecting 350,000 to 800,000 MT for old crop for the week ending on 3/12. New crop sales are estimated to be 0 to 100,000 MT. Soybean meal sales were seen at 150,000-350,000 MT, with net reductions of 20,000 MT to net sales of 22,000 MT.

Soybean planted acres are estimated to be 85.66 million acres according to an Allendale survey of producers, a 4.46 million acre increase yr/yr. USDA will release their March Intentions report on the 31st.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.61 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.87 3/4, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.76 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.41 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.79 1/4, up 10 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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