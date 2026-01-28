Stocks

Soybeans Post a Turnaround Tuesday Bounce

January 28, 2026 — 05:14 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans closed Tuesday with contracts 5 to 6 cents higher in the nearbys. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 1/4 cents higher at $9.99 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 30 cents to 60 cents higher, with Soy Oil futures 41 to 53 points higher.

Brazil soybean exports in January are estimated at 3.23 MMT, according to ANEC, down 0.56 MMT from last week’s estimate. That would still be up from the 1.07 MMT shipped in Jan 2025.

EU soybean imports have totaled 7.06 MMT from July 1 to January 23 according to the European Commission, down from the 8.15 MMT for the same period last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.67 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.99 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.79 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.92 1/2, up 5 cents,

