Soybeans Post Strength on Friday

Soybeans posted 4 to 5 cent gains across most contracts on Friday, as March was down just 4 ¾ cents on the week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 1/4 cents higher at $9.87 1/4. Soymeal futures up 80 cents to $2.40 higher, despite March falling $13.70 this week. Soy Oil futures were down 18 to 36 points on Friday, with the weekly move 292 points higher. The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. They will open back up on Monday evening.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report on Friday afternoon showed spec traders in soybean futures and options slashing another 44,756 contracts from their net long to 12,961 contracts as of 1/13.

Export Sales data shows total soybean commitments now at 30.637 MMT as of 1/8, 25% below the same period in 2025. That is 71% of the USDA projection and 15 percentage points behind normal. Actual accumulated shipments are 17.984 MMT, or 42% of USDA’s estimate and well behind the 60% average pace.

After a couple private firms updated Brazilian crop estimates on Thursday, Safras raised their projection by 0.52 MMT to 179.28 MMT.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.57 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.87 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.68 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $10.81 1/4, up 5 cents,

