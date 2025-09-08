Soybeans Post Monday Gains

Soybeans rallied off some early Monday steady trade, to close out the session 6 to 7 ¼ cents higher. There were another 76 deliveries reported overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 7 cents at $9.56 3/4. Soymeal futures were $1.00 to $4.20 higher in the front months. There were 88 deliveries issued on Friday night. Soy Oil futures are steady to 17 points higher. The CME reported another 6 deliveries on Friday night.

NASS tallied 97% of the US soybean crop setting pods by Sunday, with 21% dropping leaves, 1% behind normal. Condition ratings were down 1% to 64% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 was 1 point lower to 365.

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 452,151 MT (16.6 mbu) during the week ending on September 4, with 203,576 MT for the old crop year and 248,575 MT on the new crop side. That was down 8% from last week but was still 23.78% above the same week last year. Of that total, 134784 MT was headed to Mexico, with 75,160 MT on its way to Indonesia and 58,617 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2024/25 were 49.97 MT according to the FAS data, with the Census data running 48.95 MMT through July, with the weekly inspections data showing 2.116 for August.

China imported a total of 12.28 MMT of soybeans during August, up from the 11.67 MMT reported for July and a 1.15% increase from last year. Much of that was likely Brazilian origin. As planting kicks off in Brazil, AgRural estimates the 2025/26 soybean crop at 0.02% planted as of Thursday.

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.13 1/2, up 7 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.56 3/4, up 7 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.33 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.52 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

