Stocks

Soybeans Post Gains, as NASS Confirms Record October Crush

December 11, 2025 — 01:12 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans were 1 to 4 cents higher across most contracts on Wednesday.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 1/4 cents lower at $10.21 3/4. Soymeal futures ere steady to $3.10 in the red, with Soy Oil futures 7 to 11 points higher. 

USDA reported private export sales of 136,000 MT of soybeans to China and 119,000 MT to unknown destinations, as well as 212,000 MT to unknown received in the reporting period. Another 120,000 MT of soybean meal was sold to Poland.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The monthly NASS Fats & Oils report got caught up this afternoon, with September soybean crush totaling 204.93 million bushels, up 9.89% from a year ago. October crush was an all-time record for any month at 237 million bushels, a 9.86% increase over last year. Bean oil stocks were tallied at 1.781 billion lbs on October 31, up 11.89% from last year.

USDA will release Export Sales data for the week ending on November 13 on Thursday morning. Traders are looking for 0.6-1.4 MMT of soybean sales in that week. Soybean meal sales are seen in a 50,000 to 450,000 MT range, with bean oil sales at 5,000 to 25,000 MT. 

Commitment of Traders data showed another 15,760 contracts added to the managed money net long position as of November 10 in their second update in as many days on Wednesday. That took their net long position to 194,443 contracts. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.91 1/4, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.21 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.01, up 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.10 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.