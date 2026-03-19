Soybeans Popping Higher on Wednesday

Soybeans are up 4 to 6 cents in the front months on Wednesday. New crop is leading the charge, up 12 cents at midday, as the new crop soy/corn ratio has crept down towards 2.33. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 5 cents at $10.87 3/4. Soymeal futures are $4.40 to $5.40 higher in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 40 to 45 points higher. Crude was up $1.50 on the day.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of soybean meal for 2026/27 this morning to unknown destinations.

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The weekly Export Sales report will be out on Thursday morning, as analysts are expecting 350,000 to 800,000 MT for old crop for the week ending on 3/12. New crop sales are estimated to be 0 to 100,000 MT. Soybean meal is seen at 150,000-350,000 MT, with net reductions of 20,000 MT to net sales of 22,000 MT.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.61 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.87 3/4, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.76 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.43 1/4, up 12 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.81 1/4, up 12 1/4 cents,

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