Soybeans Popping Back Higher on Wednesday

Soybeans are in rally mode, with contracts 10 to 12 cents higher so far. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 11 cents at $10.91 1/4. Soymeal futures are $2.70 to $3.30 high on the day, with Soy Oil futures up 100 to 110 points.

NOPA data from this morning showed March crush among members at 226.16 mbu, a record for the month but shy of estimates. That was up 8.32% from February and 16.25% above the March 2025. Soybean oil stocks were down 1.97% from the end of Feb at 2.04 billion lbs, which was still 36.11% above the same month last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.68 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.02 1/2, up 11 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.84 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.55 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.94 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.