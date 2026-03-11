Stocks

Soybeans Pop Higher on Tuesday as USDA Report Shows Very Few Changes

March 11, 2026 — 02:59 am EDT

Soybeans closed Tuesday with 5 to 7 cent gains across most contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 5 3/4 cents at $11.27 1/4.  Soymeal futures are up 80 cents to $1.10, with Soy Oil futures steady to 51 points lower. Crude oil was down $8.38 on the day as the US began escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, though they did bounce $8 off the low on reports that Iran was placing mines in the waterway.

Optimism held the market up ahead of a meeting between Secretary Bessent and Chinese counterparts this weekend in Paris. That precedes the meeting between Trump and Xi later this month. 

The Tuesday update to the USDA WASDE report showed a 5 mbu increase to the US import category, which was offset by a 5 mbu increase to crush, now at 2.575 bbu. That left the net ending stocks unchanged at 350 mbu.

Brazilian soybean production was left alone this month at 180 MMT, though the Argentina total did see a 0.5 MMT drop to 48 MMT. The only other major world change was a 0.18 MMT increase to old crop carryover, as the 2025/26 stocks were trimmed by 0.2 MMT to 125.31 MMT.

Chinese soybean imports for January and February have totaled 12.55 MMT according to the country’s customs data, down 7.8% from last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.87 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.27 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.01 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.15, up 6 cents,

