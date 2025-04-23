Stocks

Soybeans Holding Near Steady Early on Wednesday

April 23, 2025 — 01:47 pm EDT

The soybean market is trading with contracts mixed, as front months are slightly higher and new crop slightly lower. Soybean futures popped higher on Tuesday, with contracts fractionally to 6 cents higher, led by the nearbys. Preliminary open interest was down 2,383 contracts on Tuesday, with May dropping 17,249 contracts. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 6 3/4 cents at $9.85 1/4. Soymeal futures were up 80 cents $1.00/ton, as Soy Oil futures were down 4 to 28 points. 

Late on Tuesday President Trump indicated the tariffs on China may be substantially cut if a trade deal is reached. 

The US soybean crop was listed at 8% planted as of Sunday, now ahead of the 5-year average pace of 5%. Just KY, MI, and OH were listed as behind the normal pace, with IA at 11% (vs. 3% on average) and IL at 10% (vs. 7%).

EU soybean imports have totaled 11.22 MMT from July 1 to April 20, which is up 9% from the same period last year. Meal imports in that same period are 15.14 MMT, up from the 12.02 MMT in the same period last year. 

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.35, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.85 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.46, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.26 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently down 1 cent

New Crop Cash  was $9.65 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

