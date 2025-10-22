Soybeans Holding Higher at Midday

Soybeans are steady to 4 cents higher so far at Wednesday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 4 cents higher at $9.62 1/4. Soymeal futures are steady to $2.90 higher on the day, with Soy Oil 50 to 54 points lower.
Brazil’s 2025/26 soybean production estimate from Abiove was pegged at 178.5 MMT, up 6.7 MMT above the total from the previous year. Crush is expected to rise 2 MMT to 60.5 MMT.
No Export Sales data will be released on Thursday due to the government shutdown, with the trade expecting that between 0.6 and 2 MMT of soybean were sold in the week ending on October 16. Meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with bean oil in the 5,000 to 25,000 MT range.
Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.34 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $9.62 1/4, up 4 cents,
Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.49 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.62 1/4, down 1/2 cent,
