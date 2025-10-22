Stocks

Soybeans Holding Higher at Midday

October 22, 2025 — 09:04 pm EDT

Soybeans are steady to 4 cents higher so far at Wednesday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 4 cents higher at $9.62 1/4. Soymeal futures are steady to $2.90 higher on the day, with Soy Oil 50 to 54 points lower.

Brazil’s 2025/26 soybean production estimate from Abiove was pegged at 178.5 MMT, up 6.7 MMT above the total from the previous year. Crush is expected to rise 2 MMT to 60.5 MMT. 

No Export Sales data will be released on Thursday due to the government shutdown, with the trade expecting that between 0.6 and 2 MMT of soybean were sold in the week ending on October 16. Meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with bean oil in the 5,000 to 25,000 MT range.

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.34 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.62 1/4, up 4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.49 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.62 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

