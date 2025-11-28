Soybeans Holding onto Gains, as USDA confirms Sales to China

Soybeans are trading with gains of 3 to 4 cents on Friday following the holiday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 3 3/4 cents higher to $10.62 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $2.50 to $2.70, as Soy Oil futures are 83 to 97 points higher. There were 199 deliveries issued against December soybean meal for first notice day, with 447 for bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 312,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning.

USDA’s Export Sales data for the week ending on October 16 was released this morning, with 1.1 MMT of soybean sales in that week. That was in the middle of the trader ideas looking for between 0.6 and 2 MMT. That was the first week to breach 1 MMT this marketing year, at 41.2 above the previous week, yet was still 56.9% below last year. China to that point had yet to make a purchase.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 543,119 MT, an improvement from the week prior. Bean oil sales were 19,133 MT for 2025/26 in the week of 10/16.

The report for the week ending on October 23 will be released on Monday morning, with analysts looking for 0.6 to 1.6 MMT of beans sold, with bean meal at 50,000-500,000 MT and bean oil at 5,000 to 25,000 MT.

Agroconsult estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian soybean crop at 178.1 MMT, which would be a 6 MMT increase from last year’s total.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $11.35 1/2, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.62 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.44 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.54, up 3 1/2 cents,

