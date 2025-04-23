Soybeans Hold Gains on Tuesday

Soybean futures popped higher on Tuesday, with contracts fractionally to 6 cents higher, led by the nearbys. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 6 3/4 cents at $9.85 1/4. Soymeal futures were up 80 cents $1.00/ton, as Soy Oil futures were down 4 to 28 points.

Treasury Secretary Bessent made some comments earlier today that he thinks a deal with China can be reached, which gave the market some support. Overall the market has held up against much of the trade spat with China.

The US soybean crop was listed at 8% planted as of Sunday, now ahead of the 5-year average pace of 5%. Just KY, MI, and OH were listed as behind the normal pace, with IA at 11% (vs. 3% on average) and IL at 10% (vs. 7%).

EU soybean imports have totaled 11.22 MMT from July 1 to April 20, which is up 9% from the same period last year. Meal imports in that same period are 15.14 MMT, up from the 12.02 MMT in the same period last year.

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.35, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.85 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.46, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.26 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash was $9.65 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

