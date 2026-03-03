Soybeans Falls Lower on Monday with Geopolitical Uncertainty

Soybeans were 5 to 8 cents lower in the front months on Monday, with new crop contracts fractionally higher. There were another 158 deliveries issued on Friday evening. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 2 cents at $10.91 1/4. Soymeal futures fell $2.30 to $7.60 lower, with Soy Oil futures 70 to 92 points higher. There were 102 deliveries against March bean meal futures on Friday night.

Crude oil provided some spillover support to bean oil, up $4.01 following the US/Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend. Uncertainty with China ahead of an expected meeting later this month was adding pressure, after they condemned the US strikes on Iran.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 1.138 MMT (41.8 mbu) of soybean shipped in the week of 2/26. That was 66.9% above the week prior and 62% larger than the same week last year. China was the largest destination of 734,698 MT, with 132,978 MT shipped to Germany and 105,122 MT to Mexico. The marketing year total is now 26.18 MMT (962 mbu) of soybeans shipped since September 1, which is 30.4% below than the same period last year.

Monthly Fats & Oils data from this afternoon showed 227.8 mbu of soybeans crushed in January, exceeding estimates. That was a drop of 0.87% from December, but 87.2% above the same month last year. Soybean oil stocks rose 11.72% from the end of December to 2.43 billion lbs, which was 33.9% larger than the same period last year.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 39% harvested, which is still shy of the 50% from the same period last year. They also trimmed their projection for the country’s bean output by 3 MMT to 178 MMT. StoneX estimates the crop at 177.8 MMT, a 3.8 MMT cut from the previous number.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.50, down 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.91 1/4, down 2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.64, down 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.77, down 5 3/4 cents,

