Soybeans Falling at Thursday’s Midday

Soybeans are down 7 to 9 ½ cents across the front months on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 cents at $10.85 1/2. Soymeal futures are $2.10 to $2.50 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures up another 100 to 106 points in the nearbys.

The EPA sent its 2026 biofuel mandates to the White House OMB late on Wednesday for review. Reports also indicate that the EPA is looking to shift half of previously waived biofuel obligations under the small refinery exemptions to larger oil refineries.

USDA’s Export Sales report for the week of February 19 was out this morning, showing 407,086 MT, just inside of estimates for between 0.4 to 1 MMT. That was back down from last week but just 0.92% below the same week in 2025. New crop sales were 0.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 269,590 MT, sneaking in the estimates of 250,000 to 500,000 MT, with another 30,000 MT sold for 2026/27. Soybean oil sales were just 1,473 MT, which was in the middle of the estimated net reductions of 10,000 to sales of 16,000 MT, as net reductions of 3,950 were reported for 2026/27.

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.39, down 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.75 1/1, down 9 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.57, down 8 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.70, down 7 1/2 cents,

