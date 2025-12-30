Soybeans Falling on Monday

Soybeans are showing 7 to 9 cent losses in the front months on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 8 3/4 cents lower at $9.79 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $3.50 to $4/ton. Soy Oil futures are up 2 to 6 points at midday, with help from a bounce in crude oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of soybeans to Egypt this morning.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 750,312 MT (27.57 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 12/25. That was 19.3% below the week prior and 54.4% lower than the same week last year. China was as the largest destination of 135,417 MT, with 127,0173 MT shipped to Egypt and 89,227 MT to Vietnam. The marketing year total is now 15.396 MMT (565.71 mbu) of soybeans shipped, which is now 46.3% below the same period last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.49 3/4, down 9 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.79 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.63 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans are at $10.76 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,

