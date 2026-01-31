Stocks

Soybeans Falling on Friday

January 31, 2026 — 04:08 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Soybeans are trading with 10 to 11 point losses in the front months on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 2 3/4 cents lower at $10.05. Soymeal futures are $3 to $3.30 lower, with Soy Oil futures 60 points lower.

USDA Export Sales data for from Thursday took soybean export commitments to 33.85 MMT as of January 22, 20% below last year. That is 79% of USDA’s export estimate and behind the 87% average sales pace.

USDA will release crush data on Monday, with traders looking for 230.4 mbu of soybeans crushed during December. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.62, down 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.95 1/1, down 10 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.75 3/4, down 10 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $10.89 3/4, down 10 cents,

