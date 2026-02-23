Soybeans Falling Early on Monday

Soybeans are down 2 to 6 cents so far on Monday morning. Futures were down 3 to 4 cents in the front months, as March was up 4 ½ cents last week. Open interest was down 36,192 contracts in March on Friday, with the rest up 18,174 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 7 1/2 cents at $10.76 1/2. Soymeal futures were up $5 to $5.30 in the front months, with March up 60 cents last week. Soy Oil futures were down 70 to 75 points with March up 184 points last week. We are closing in on the final week for the crop insurance spring base price discovery, with the average November soybean close during February at $11.03 so far. Thiat is up 49 cents from last year.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled the President cannot use the IEEPA for tariff purposes. The market took to risk off mode following the new, as this likely give some leverage to China. President Trump later responded by indicating he will issue a 10% blanket tariff under sections 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which would expire after 150 days, before raising that to 15% over the weekend.

Soybean sales picked up for old crop in the week ending on February 12, with bookings at 798,216 MT. That was well above the week prior and 66.2% above the same week last year. The largest buyer was China at 415,500 MT, with 226,900 MT sold to Egypt and 87,100 MT to Japan. New crop sales totaled 66,000 MT.

Meal sales were tallied at 480,937 MT, exceeding trade estimates of 220,000-450,000 MT. Sales for bean oil were at 11,134 MT, near the top end of expectations of net reductions of 10,000 to sales of 16,000 MT.

CFTC data showed a total of 40,463 contracts added to the managed money net long position in the week of 2/17. That took the net position to 163,611 contracts.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 30% harvested, still lagging the 39% paced from the same period last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.37 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.72, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.53 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.66, down 2 cents, currently down 5 cents

