Soybeans Fall Lower into Tuesday’s Close

The soybean market slipped into the Tuesday close, as contracts were down 1 to 2 cents on the session. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was steady at $9.58 1/4. Soymeal futures were steady to $1.90 higher on the day, with Soy Oil 50 to 66 points lower.
There were more comments from President Trump on Tuesday, noting that the tariffs on Chinese goods as of November 1 could be 155%.
With just over a week and a half left for the harvest price discovery for crop insurance, the average close has been $10.18 for November soybean futures.
ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports in October to total 7.34 MMT, up 0.03 MMT from their prior number. The European Commission estimates the EU soybean imports since July 1 at 3.51 MMT as of October 19, which is 0.35 MMT below last year.
Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.30 3/4, down 1 cent,
Nearby Cash was $9.58 1/4, up 0 cent,
Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.48 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.62 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
