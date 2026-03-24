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Soybeans Fall Lower on Tuesday

March 24, 2026 — 10:06 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans were pressured into the Tuesday close, with contracts down 2 3/4 to 8 ½ cents across the board. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 1 3/4 cents at $10.78 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $2.00 to $4.20, with Soy Oil futures up 15 to 45 points. Crude oil finished the day with late pressure to close up just 26 cents, as reports surfaced of a potential 1 month ceasefire on the Middle East conflict.

The EPA is expected to release the RVO number for this year later this week, adding some premium back into the bean oil market. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

EU soybean imports were tallied at 8.92 MMT as of March 22 since July 1, down from 10.002 MT in the same period last year. ANEC estimates the Brazilian March export total at 15.87 MMT, down 0.45 MMT from their number last week. 

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.55, down 8 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.81 1/1, down 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.71 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.43 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.82 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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