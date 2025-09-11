Soybeans Fall Back on Wednesday

Soybeans fell back into the Wednesday close, with contracts 5 to 6 cents in the red. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 5 ¾ cents at $9.47 1/2. Soymeal futures closed Wednesday with losses of $2.80 to $5.30, with Soy Oil futures 36 to 54 points higher. The CME reported another 8 September soybean meal deliveries issued, with 87 for bean oil.

Ahead of the weekly Export Sales release on Thursday morning, analysts are looking for between 0.4 and 1.6 MMT of 2025/26 soybean sales in the week of 9/4. Soybean meal sales are seen in a range of 50,000 to 900,000 MT in that week, with bean oil expected to fall between 0 and 16,000 MT.

The monthly Crop Production report will be out on Friday, with a Reuters survey showing an expected 0.3 bpa drop to yield at 53.3 bpa on average. Production is estimated at 4.271 bbu, a 21 mbu reduction if realized. USDA will also revise ending stocks, with the 2024/25 MY seen at 328 mbu, down just 2 mbu compared to August. New crop stocks are seen at 288, again, just 2 mbu lower vs. August.

Argentina soybean production is estimated to total 47 MMT, which would be down 2.5 MMT from last year according to the Rosario Grain Exchange on lower acres.

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.05 1/2, down 6 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.47 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.25 1/4, down 6 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.44 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.47 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

