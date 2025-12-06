Stocks

Soybeans Fading Chinese Buying with Friday Losses

December 06, 2025 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are showing Friday losses of 10 to 12 cents so far at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 11 1/2 cents lower at $10.37 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $1.50 to $2.80, with Soy Oil futures steady to 6 points higher. There were 78 deliveries issued against December bean oil overnight.

USDA reported a private export sale of 462,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning. That takes to the total known sales to 2.845 MMT to China for the marketing year.

The backlog of USDA Export Sales reports will have data for the week ending on 11/6 on Monday, with soybean bookings estimated to total 0.45-1.6 MMT. A total of 132,000 MT sold to China and 117,000 MT to unknown destinations in that week are known through the daily reporting system. Soybean meal sales are seen at 50,000 to 400,000 MT, with 5,000 to 25,000 MT for bean oil. 

WASDE data will be updated on Tuesday, as traders are looking for 306 mbu in US soybean ending stocks, up 16 mbu from the previous month if realize. 

Brazil exported 4.2 MMT of soybeans in November according to the country’s trade ministry, a 37.62% drop from last month but 64.4% above the same month last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.07 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.37 1/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.17 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.26 3/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

