Soybeans Face Pressure on Tuesday

Soybeans were lower on Tuesday with contracts down 3 to 6 ½ cents across most months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 4 1/4 cents at $10.91 1/4. Soymeal futures were 20 cents to $2.20 lower on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 6 to 61 points.

Crop Progress from Monday afternoon pegged the US soybean crop at 6% planted as of Sunday. That is well above the 2% compared to the same date last year and the 5-year average. Of the 18-major states, just IA was reported to be behind the average pace.

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NOPA data will be released on Wednesday, with traders surveyed by Reuters looking for 229.98 million bushels of soybeans crushed in March.

Brazil’s soybean crop was estimated at 179.15 MMT by CONAB, a 1.3 MMT hike from the previous number in March. Yield was hiked 0.36 bushel/acre to a record 54.96 bpa.

March soybean imports by China totaled 4.02 MMT, according to the country’s customs data, up 14.9% from a year ago.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.58, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.91 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.72 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.44, down 5 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $10.82 3/4, down 6 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.