Soybeans Extending Higher on Thursday Morning

Soybeans are trading with 10 to 11 cents in the nearby contracts early on Thursday/ Futures posted gains of 1 to 4 3/4 cents to close out Wednesday. Open interest was up just 1,840 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 2 cents at $10.58 1/4. Soymeal futures were $1.00 to $2.20 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures slipping 15 to 36 points on the day.

The average close for November futures in February has been $10.93. Last year’s base spring price for crop insurance was $10.54.

USDA will release Export Sales data on Thursday morning with traders looking for between 0.3-1.1 MMT in old crop soybean sales in the week of February 5. Sales for 2026/27 are 0-100,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are estimated to total 200,000-450,000 MT, with bean oil between net reductions of 10,000 MT and sales of 16,000 MT.

The Rosario Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina soybean crop at 48 MMT, up 1 MMT from their previous number. CONAB data from this morning showed Brazi’s soybean crop estimated at 177.98 MMT, a 1.86 MMT increase from the previous number.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.24, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 10 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.58 1/4, up 2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.39 1/2, up 2 cents, currently up 10 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.52 1/2, up 3 cents, currently up 10 cents

