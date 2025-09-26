Soybeans End Thursday on the Higher Side

Soybeans rounded out Thursday trade with contracts fractionally to 3 ¼ cents higher, led by the front months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3 ½ cents higher at $9.36 1/4. Soymeal futures were down $1.10 to $3.10 to close the Thursday session, with Soy Oil futures 24 to 45 points higher.

Argentina’s suspension of export taxes was lifted overnight, due to hitting the $7 billion target in exports within the first couple days. A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson urged the US to eliminate “unreasonable tariffs” when asked on the lack of soybean purchases from the US overnight. President Trump mentioned aid to producers using the tariff money, though no specifics were given.

Export Sales data released this morning indicated 724,459 MT of 2025/26 soybean sales in the week ending on 9/18. That was a decline of 21.5% from last week and is just half of the same week last year, as China remains quiet. The largest purchases came from Egypt at 166,200 MT, with Taiwan buying 115,300 MT and 85,900 NT sold to Mexico.

Meal sales came in at 226,164 MT in total on the lower side of the 150,000 to 450,000 MT estimates, as 79,613 MT was for the current MY and 146,551 MT for 2025/26. Soybean oil sales were tallied at a total of 29,922 MT on the high side of the estimates of between net reductions of 10,000 and sales of 30,000 MT, with the current MY at a net reduction of 23,296 MT, with 2025/26 at 53,218 MT in sales.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.12 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.36 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.31 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.47 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

