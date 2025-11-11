Stocks

Soybeans Easing Lower as Trade Shifts Sideways

November 11, 2025 — 05:36 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans have seen a back and forth trade over the last week seeing some consolidation, with Tuesday trade showing fractionally to 2 cent lower tradr so far on Tuesday. CBoT reported another 125 deliveries overnight, taking the total to 1,707 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 1 3/4 cents lower at $10.55. Soymeal futures are down $2.80 at midday, with Soy Oil futures 59 points higher.

Crop Production data is expected to be released on Friday, as a Reuters survey of traders shows soybean yield expected to drop 0.4 bpa to 53.1 bpa, with output dropping 35 mbu to 4.266 bbu.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Brazil’s November soybean export total is estimated at 4.26 MMT, according to ANEC, a 0.49 MMT hike from the previous number. 

 

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $11.14 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.55, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.28, down 2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.39, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.