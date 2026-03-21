Soybeans Easing Lower on Friday

Soybeans are 6 to 7 cents in the red so far on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 6 1/4 cents at $10.87 1/4. Soymeal futures are $5.20 to 5.50 lower at midday, with Soy Oil futures up 24 to 25 points.

USDA Export Sales data has soybean export commitments at 36.79 MMT by 3/12, a 19% drop from the same period last year. That is now 86% of USDA’s estimate for 2025/26 and behind the 94% average sales pace. Shipments are 28.055 MMT, and now 65% of that USDA number and behind the 81% average pace.

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The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina soybean crop at 38% good/excellent, up 3% from the previous week.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.62 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.87 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.77 1/4, down 6 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.40, down 6 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.78, down 6 cents,

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