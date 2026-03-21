Stocks

Soybeans Easing Lower on Friday

March 21, 2026 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are 6 to 7 cents in the red so far on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 6 1/4 cents at $10.87 1/4. Soymeal futures are $5.20 to 5.50 lower at midday, with Soy Oil futures up 24 to 25 points.

USDA Export Sales data has soybean export commitments at 36.79 MMT by 3/12, a 19% drop from the same period last year. That is now 86% of USDA’s estimate for 2025/26 and behind the 94% average sales pace. Shipments are 28.055 MMT, and now 65% of that USDA number and behind the 81% average pace.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina soybean crop at 38% good/excellent, up 3% from the previous week.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.62 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.87 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.77 1/4, down 6 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.40, down 6 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.78, down 6 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.