Soybeans Easing Back on Thursday

Soybeans are showing 3 to 6 cent losses so far on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 5 1/2 cents lower at $9.88 ¼. Soymeal futures are showing nearby contracts within 50 cents of unchanged at midday, with Soy Oil futures 7 to 17 points lower on the day. There were 142 deliveries issued against January soybeans overnight, with 70 issued for bean oil.

A private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans were reported as sold to China by the USDA this morning.

USDA tallied 877,914 MT of soybean sold in the week ending on January 1 in this morning’s Export Sales report, on the lower side of expectations of between 0.75-1.3 MMT for 2025/26. That was a 7-week low but well above the same week last year.

Soybean meal bookings were just 158,143 MT, which made their way into the estimated 100,000-350,000 MT. Soybean oil sales were 24,874 MT, which was near the top end of the 0-30,000 MT expectations.

October exports were tallied at 5.264 MMT (197.1 mbu) according to Census, down 43.05% from last year and the lowest since 2008/09. Soybean meal exports were up 5.7% from the previous month at a record 1.393 MMT for October.

Crop Production data will be released on Monday, with the annual report expected to show the final 2025 soybean yield estimate at 52.7 bpa. Production is pegged at 4.23 bbu according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.49 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.88 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.61 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans are at $10.73 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

