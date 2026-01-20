Stocks

Soybeans Easing Back Lower on Tuesday Morning

January 20, 2026 — 12:01 pm EST

Soybeans are slipping back 1 to 2 cents so far on Tuesday AM trade. Futures posted 4 to 5 cent gains across most contracts on Friday, as March was down just 4 ¾ cents on the week. Friday’s preliminary open interest was up 5,478 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 1/4 cents higher at $9.87 1/4. Soymeal futures up 80 cents to $2.40 higher, despite March falling $13.70 last week. Soy Oil futures were down 18 to 36 points on Friday, with the weekly move 292 points higher. 

The weekly Commitment of Traders report on Friday afternoon showed spec traders in soybean futures and options slashing another 44,756 contracts from their net long to 12,961 contracts as of 1/13. 

Export Sales data shows total soybean commitments now at 30.637 MMT as of 1/8, 25% below the same period in 2025. That is 71% of the USDA projection and 15 percentage points behind normal. Actual accumulated shipments are 17.984 MMT, or 42% of USDA’s estimate and well behind the 60% average pace.

Brazilian soybean harvest is estimated at 2% complete as of last Thursday according to AgRural.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.57 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.87 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.68 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.81 1/4, up 5 cents, currently down 1 cent

