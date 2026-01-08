Soybeans Ease Lower on Thursday

Soybeans posted Thursday losses of 5 to 6 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 3/4 cents lower at $9.88. Soymeal futures were down $1.10 to $2.70 on Thursday, with Soy Oil futures 11 to 21 points higher on the day.

A private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans were reported as sold to China by the USDA this morning.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA tallied 877,914 MT of soybean sold in the week ending on January 1 in this morning’s Export Sales report, on the lower side of expectations of between 0.75-1.3 MMT for 2025/26. That was a 7-week low but well above the same week last year. China was the buyer of 470,100 MT, with 173,200 MT sold to Egypt.

Soybean meal bookings were just 158,143 MT, which made their way into the estimated 100,000-350,000 MT. Soybean oil sales were 24,874 MT, which was near the top end of the 0-30,000 MT expectations.

October exports were tallied at 5.264 MMT (197.1 mbu) according to Census, down 43.05% from last year and the lowest since 2008/09. Soybean meal exports were up 5.7% from the previous month at a record 1.393 MMT for October.

WASDE data will be released on Monday, with the monthly report expected to show the 2025/26 soybean ending stocks number at 295 mbu according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. That would be a 5 mbu increase mo/mo.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.47, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.88, down 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.61 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.73 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.