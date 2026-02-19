Stocks

Soybeans Drift into the Wednesday Close

February 19, 2026 — 06:13 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans failed to hold the early Wednesday strength, as contracts closed fractionally mixed on Wednesday.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 4 cents at $10.64 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $1.90 to $4.50 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 107 to 132 points higher. Strength in the bean oil side is from a report that the EPA is expected to send the 2026 biofuel blending quotas to the White House for review this week. 

Ahead of the USDA Ag Outlook Forum on Thursday, the trade is estimating the office of the chief economist will peg soybean acreage at 85 million acres. That would be an increase of 3.8 million acres from last year if realized. Soybean production is estimated at 4.43 bbu, a jump of 168 mbu compared to the 2025 production total.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean export total in February at 11.46 MMT, down 0.25 MMT from last week’s number. That would still be 5 MMT above the total from last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.33 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $10.68 1/1, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.49, up 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.61 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.